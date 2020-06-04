Expand / Collapse search

Petition to change Chicago Ave. to 'Floyd Ave.' in Minneapolis signed by more than 5,000

Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
article

The memorial to George Floyd at 38th and Chicago on Tuesday, June 2.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A petition to rename Minneapolis’s Chicago Avenue to Floyd Avenue in honor of George Floyd has gained more than 5,000 signatures Thursday afternoon.

The petition eclipsed its goal of 5,000 signatures shortly after George Floyd’s memorial service concluded in Minneapolis.

Petition calls for Minneapolis’ Chicago Avenue to be renamed in George Floyd’s honor

A petition is calling for the street on which George Floyd died in Minneapolis to be renamed in his honor.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue is where Minneapolis Police officers arrested George Floyd Memorial Day night. Floyd died in police custody.  

The Change.org petition was organized by a group called the Coalition for Justice, Peace and Love. The group was founded by Lydia Marie Moses, Alfonso Williams, Reginald Ferguson, Elizabeth Faison, Tyrone Reynolds, and Ming-Jinn Tong. It is organized under supportthecities.org.

“We are asking the City of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Ave in memory and in honor of our fallen brother, George Floyd,” the petition says.