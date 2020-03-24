Pharmacies delivering necessities to customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

As officials begin to mandate stay-at-home orders, citizens quarantined amid the COVID-19 outbreak are facing new challenges in getting access to crucial items.

While essential and life-sustaining businesses remain open during the coronavirus shutdowns, vulnerable populations might have a hard time leaving the safety of their homes to get much needed medicine.

In an effort to help communities and solve these challenges, businesses are relying heavily on delivery drivers and services to make sure their customers are provided for during the global health crisis.

The Bensalem Township Police Department shared a list of local pharmacies that are providing prescription deliveries.

Here is a list of the pharmacies to call:

–– CVS Pharmacy - 2250 Bristol Road – Phone: 215-757-5200

–– CVS Pharmacy - 3943 Hulmeville Road – Phone: 215-244-7001

–– CVS Pharmacy - 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard – Phone: 215-396-5690

–– CVS Pharmacy - 800 Rockhill Drive – Phone: 215-364-9511

–– Grand Plaza Pharmacy - 965 Bristol Pike – Phone: 215-447-8277

–– Neshaminy Pharmacy - 5417 Neshaminy Boulevard – Phone: 215-757-4557

–– Riccio Family Pharmacy - 2217 Bristol Pike – Phone: 215-639-6680

–– Street Road Pharmacy - 3532 Street Road – Phone: 215-639-1950

