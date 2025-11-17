Philadelphia aims to end trash burning, shift to landfills

The Brief Philadelphia City Council is considering the "Stop Trashing Our Air Act" to ban trash incineration. The bill aims to reroute waste to landfills, impacting 40% of the city's trash currently burned in Chester. A final vote on the bill is expected in early December, with the current waste contract expiring June 30.



Philadelphia City Council is tackling air pollution with a new bill introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

Philadelphia City Council considers new waste bill

What we know:

The "Stop Trashing Our Air Act" seeks to ban the incineration of new trash in Philadelphia.

The bill aims to reroute waste to landfills, reducing the amount of trash burned in Chester by 40 percent.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, chair of the council’s environmental committee, emphasized the importance of this legislation in protecting air quality for both Philadelphia and Chester.

Mayor Stefan Roots of Chester highlighted the negative impact of trash incineration on his community.

"We’re burning trash from New York, Pennsylvania, and beyond," said Roots. "The trash burned in Chester has caused us misery and the negative impacts have compounded over time."

The backstory:

Trash burning has been a contentious issue in Philadelphia, gaining attention during the 2023 mayoral campaign.

Former candidate Jeff Brown's comments about Chester sparked debate over environmental racism and the city's responsibility to its neighbors.

Chester faces significant health challenges, with high asthma and infant mortality rates.

Dr. Kristin Motley, Chester's Health Commissioner, pointed out that the city's pediatric asthma rate is four times the national average.

"We have to address the problem at its source, and it's the toxic air pollution," said Motley.

The alternative to incineration

What they're saying:

If the bill passes, Philadelphia would transition to a landfill process for waste disposal.

While not perfect, landfilling is seen as a better option for both environmental and health reasons.

"Diverting trash to landfills is far better for the environment. It’s better for human health and it costs less money," said a council member.

Mayor Roots urged the council to pass the bill, stating, "As the Mayor of Chester, I’m asking you to do exactly that. Stop Trashing Our Air!"

What's next:

The bill has moved out of the committee and will be presented to the full council on Thursday.

A final vote is anticipated in early December.

The urgency is underscored by the expiration of Philadelphia's current waste disposal contract on June 30.

What we don't know:

The specific timeline for implementing landfill processes if the bill passes.

The potential impact on waste management costs for Philadelphia residents.