Philadelphia among 3 cities picked for WNBA expansion franchise: What we know

"Philadelphia is a city with unmatched passion, rich basketball tradition, and an unwavering love for its teams," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

What we know:

The WNBA announced on Monday that Philadelphia was among three cities selected to host a WNBA expansion franchise.

Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit will bring the total number of WNBA teams to 18 over the next several years.

Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030, assuming they get approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors.

Toronto and Portland will enter the league next year.

The new Philadelphia franchise will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, with Comcast holding a minority stake.

Other cities that bid on teams that didn’t get them include St. Louis; Kansas City, Mo.; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; Miami; Denver; and Charlotte, N.C.

What we don't know:

Many details are still forthcoming on Philadelphia's WNBA franchise, including the team name and how the roster will be filled out.

The WNBA on Monday said fans that want to stay up to date on the latest league expansion news can visit WNBA.com/Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

The WNBA's expansion follows a boom in popularity and interest in the women's professional basketball league.

"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world, and our region is home to some of the greatest women’s players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood," Josh Harris said. "It’s only right that this city finally gets the WNBA franchise it deserves, and we’re humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a Collingswood, New Jersey native, called Philadelphia "a city with unmatched passion, rich basketball tradition, and an unwavering love for its teams."

"It’s only fitting that this iconic sports town is finally home to a WNBA franchise," she continued. "From neighborhood courts to historic college arenas, basketball runs deep in Philly — and we’re proud to bring the W to a city that’s ready to embrace it."