Philadelphia bars, restaurants slammed with reservations ahead of Super Bowl

The expiring game clock in the Eagles' NFC Championship win last Sunday almost served as a countdown for Eagles fans to start making Super Bowl plans.

"Immediately after the game clock went to zero our phones went ringing off the hook," Assistant GM of Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Tree Murphy said.

The bar, located on the 1900 block of Sansom Street, charged $200 per person and table reservations came with a 2-hour open bar and premium buffet.

"Everyone is excited and pumped for the Super Bowl, so we sold out in a matter of two days," Murphy said.

SUPER BOWL LVII

Brauhaus Schmitz, a German-style biergarten on South Street, advertised an all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar for $150 per person.

Tickets to VENU in South Philadelphia's ‘Hangover Super Bowl Brunch’ start at $30. The new Barstool Sports Bar in Center City isn't charging a cover, but reservations are sold out.

The Philadelphia bar scene is popular as it is pricey for Super Bowl LVII, which means some fans will throw a classic Super Bowl parties from the comfort of home.

"If the weather stays nice we're going to show it in our driveway with a projector on the 100' screen," Jim Loveman said. "It's been a lot of fun, we did it last week for the NFC Championship game."

The Eagles and Chief will kick-off Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. from State Farm Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona.