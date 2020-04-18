Philadelphia-based horseback riding academy brings mini horses to riders during pandemic

The loss of a daily or usual routine can be psychologically and emotionally tough, especially for children.

A Philadelphia-based therapeutic horseback riding academy is making sure all kids still have something to smile about even though they were forced to close for business due to coronavirus concerns.

The Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy provides programs for children of first responders and those with special needs.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule visited the riding academy to learn about how they are continuing to serve the community in spite of the pandemic closing down their business.

"I was excited because I haven’t seen them in a long time," Shamus Burns explained.

Shamus, the son of a Philadelphia Fire Department firefighter, was all set to attend the riding academy's second program dedicated to the children of first responders but the plans were impeded by the coronavirus.

Through horses, attendees are taught different stress coping mechanisms in a fun and supportive learning environment.

"The coronavirus shut everything down so we couldn’t go," Shamus told FOX 29's Kelly Rule before adding that it made him sad.

To Shamus and his foster brother Nolan’s surprise, some horses came to them Saturday morning.

"I thought it was really cool, he was a little upset when they canceled the program, again, he was going to be able to ride them this year which was exciting for them," Dawn Burns, their mother, said.

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy is calling their new program "Mobile Minis" -- the brainchild of some very creative employees who found a solution to the problem of having no income.

"We come to your house, we answer questions, the minis are here, and it’s just a chance for everyone to stay involved and still feel a part of something while they’re stuck at home," Teresa Doherty, the program and equine director, explained.

Pegasus programs primarily support children who have a disability or special needs but they are opening Mobile MInis up to anyone who wants to make a $40 donation.

To learn more about the riding academy and their programs, you can visit their website here.

