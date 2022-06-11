Philadelphia bill could require earlier curfew for some teens this summer

Philadelphia City Council is debating lowering the city's curfew for all children ages 16 to 18.

A bill introduced Thursday would change the curfew to 10 p.m. Any kids caught out after that time would be taken to curfew centers.

Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to stay out until midnight in Philadelphia.

The proposed change comes after a deadly shooting on South Street killed three and inured nearly a dozen last weekend.

Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill, says the change will "help us keep more young people safe."

Mayor Jim Kenney says amending the minor curfew law would take police officers off the street.

"I don't think resident of any neighborhood would be appreciative of officers leaving their post to accompany minors to a curfew center," Kenney said.

The new curfew would be in effect until September 29, after the school year is in full swing.

Under the current curfew, 14- and 15-year-olds are required to be indoors by 10 p.m. The curfew for kids 13 and under is 9:30 p.m.