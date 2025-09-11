The Brief The Philadelphia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a new three-year contract with the teachers' union. The new deal gives approximately 14,000 school staff members raises. The agreement takes effect immediately, and goes through Aug. 2027.



The Philadelphia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a new three-year contract with the teachers' union.

What we know:

The Board held a special action meeting on Thursday night to vote on the new contract, which the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers ratified last week.

The two sides reached a deal on the eve of the first day of school this year.

By the numbers:

The new contract affects approximately 14,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, secretaries and more. Under the deal, staff will get 3% annual salary increases, bonuses and five weeks of paid parental leave.

The new agreement also increases stipends for classroom and health supplies, offers support for new nurses to get certified and more.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased about the ratification of the three-year agreement with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers contract that both honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship," Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. said in a statement.

"Five decades of research has shown us — that highly qualified, well-supported, and stable teachers over time are the number one factor in accelerating student achievement," he added.

What's next:

The agreement goes into effect immediately, and continues through Aug. 2027.