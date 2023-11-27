Philadelphia boxer, SEPTA bus driver Samuel Teah killed in Delaware shooting: police

A Philadelphia boxer and SEPTA bus driver was shot and killed Friday while off duty, police say.

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 1:49 p.m. on the 1100 block of Read Street.

Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Samuel Teah suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

SEPTA confirmed to FOX 29 Monday that Teah, a five-year SEPTA bus operator, was off duty while the incident occurred. Though they have not received additional information regarding the shooting, they said "our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones at this time."

This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.