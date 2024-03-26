Philadelphia bridges: Experts weigh in on local safety measures after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

For the people in charge of the four spans of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge crossing the Delaware River, linking Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the crash and collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning is a nightmare come alive.

John Hanson, CEO of Delaware River Port Authority, stated, "I’ve seen the video and it’s an unspeakable tragedy." Doctor Abi Aghayere, Professor of Structural Engineering at Drexel University, added, "I was shocked when I saw it – that a bridge could go down that effortlessly."

A container ship struck a pier of the Key Bridge and in seconds, the bridge collapsed into the icy water below. Aghayere continued, "If they are not designed to resist it, then that pier goes. When that pier goes, it’s no longer supporting what we call the super structure, the truss, that supports the roadway and, if that loses its support, if it’s not designed to span from this support to this support after losing its interior support, then it goes down.

FOX 29’s Kelly Rule asked, "Should a bridge in the United States of America ever collapse like that?"

"I would say it shouldn’t, especially a bridge that’s that critical," was Aghayere’s reply.

Constructed in the 1970’s, Dr. Aghayere says the Key Bridge is a three-span continuous truss bridge, not segmented. He says the NTSB investigation will include examining if the bridge was in tip-top shape. "A bridge like that ought to be designed to say if one support goes, because we know we have these ships, can it still stand, in case there were people on the bridge, so they are not thrown into the river and killed. Was this bridge designed to take the impact from such a huge vessel and if it wasn’t, were there protection systems around the pier designed to prevent the ship from hitting the bridge? If there were no protection systems, why?"

The Delaware River Port Authority, or DPRA, is the regional transportation agency in charge of the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked CEO John Hanson, "Could this happen here?"

"We’re always worrie4d about threats here," Hanson replied. "The safety of our bridges and the PATCO train line are always at the forefront of our thinking."

Hanson says the Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry are similar to the Key Bridge, with concrete piers sitting on a foundation in the river. He says after a threat assessment in 2008, safety measures were added to the Commodore Barry.

"Large stone islands around those concrete piers so a ship would run aground before it could ever get to the piers," Hanson explained.

He says the Betsy Ross has what are called "dolphins" in the water, near the supports, shielding them while the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman, both suspension bridges, are protected by shallow water.

"A ship would normally run aground before it can get to a collision to the protection systems. The water is so shallow," Hanson said.

Nearly 100,000 vehicles crossed the DRPA bridges last year. Losing one to a crushing blow would be an economic strike to the region, a disaster the DRPA argues it’s positioned to avoid.