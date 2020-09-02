Philadelphia business owners say they received racist emails

At least two Philadelphia business owners say they have received racist emails.

Harriet's Bookshop's posted the email on their Facebook page. In part, the email talks about burning down the business, stalking and rape. The email also describes re-enslaving African Americans.

At the same time, a Black-owned clothing business Urban Karma was also targeted. The owner features the clothing in her store at the Reading Terminal Market. She said she was sent almost the exact same message.

FOX 29 has learned there may have been similar emails sent to additional businesses.

