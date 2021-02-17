Philadelphia Archdiocesan schools announce virtual learning for Thursday due to snow

article

Catholic Parish regional elementary schools and high schools in the city of Philadelphia announce virtual learning because of the impending snow event Thursday, February 18.

Due to the possibility of measurable snow, school officials say elementary students will still have class, but it will be virtual only and not in person.

In addition, Archdiocesan secondary schools announced students will be on virtual flexible instruction Thursday. Local school websites will be updated to reflect the new information and students and parents are advised to check their local schools’ websites for specific information.

