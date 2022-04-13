Philadelphia church hosting free gas giveaway in Oxford Circle Wednesday

As inflation and rising costs of goods make things more difficult for American consumers, one local church is doing its part to help those facing financial strain.

Dare to Imagine Church in Philadelphia is hosting a free gas giveaway on Wednesday.

In a post on the church's website, leaders said "As the war in Ukraine continues, we continue to feel its impact, as gas prices continue to climb. Dare to Imagine Church wants to relieve some of that financial strain for our neighbors by hosting this Free Gas Giveaway."

The event will be from 12 pm - 3 pm at the Sunoco gas station at 5801 E Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle.

Each car will get up to $30 worth of free gas, according to the church.

An undated file photo of a gas pump.

