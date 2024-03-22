Philadelphia City Council approves bill requiring some Kensington business to close at 11 p.m.

Philadelphia City Council has unanimously approved a new curfew for Kensington businesses.

The bill, which is now headed for Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk, would require businesses to close at 11 p.m. every evening. They would not be able to reopen until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Councilmembers say the curfew would impact about 90 businesses including smoke shops and corner stores. The curfew would not impact bars or businesses with liquor licenses.

Supporters of the bill say it’s an effort to crack down on criminal activity in the area.

Any business breaking the curfew would be fined up to $500 a day.