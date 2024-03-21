Rachel King murder: 2 found guilty in Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru line murder of Pennsylvania mother

A gunman and co-conspirator charged in the murder of Philadelphia school teacher Rachel King, who was shot to death in a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru line with her son in the car, were found guilty on Thursday.

Prosecutors say King, 35, was shot to death by 33-year-old Zakkee Steven Alhakim outside the Dunkin' Donuts in the Melrose Shopping Center in Cheltenham on Apr. 11, 2023. Investigators believe Alhakim stalked King from her home at the Lynnewood Garden Apartments to the Dunkin' Donuts where he walked up to her car and fired several shots.

Prosecutors say Alhakim was hired by Julie Jean, 34, who prosecutors say had an affair with King's longtime boyfriend, William Hayes. When Hayes broke off his relationship with Jean, investigators say she harassed both Hayes and King, which prompted Hayes to obtain a Protection From Abuse Order against Jean.

Jean, according to investigators, met Alhakim through the father of her three children and saved his number on her phone in mid-February. Investigators say the pair met multiple times leading up to the murder, and Alhakim saved photos of King on his phone and a map to her residence in Cheltenham.

Alhakim and Jean are said to have bought a Mercury Sable that was used in the murder from a dealership in Philadelphia just weeks prior. The Mercury was spotted by police in Philadelphia on the day of King's murder in connection to an unrelated deadly shooting in Philadelphia on Apr. 7.

Alhakim fled in the Mercury when police tried to stop him and crashed into a fence where he was taken into custody and later charged in the Philadelphia murder. Investigators later matched the fired shell casings from the Philadelphia homicide to the shells found after King's murder, and concluded the deadly shots were fired from a "ghost gun."