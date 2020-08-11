Philadelphia City Council hosts public hearings on gun violence

Philadelphia City Council members are hosting public hearings on gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, chairman of the Special Committee on gun violence is conducting the hearings Tuesday.

Monday night, Johnson hosted a 'Peace Not Guns' rally at Philadelphia City Hall after at least 20m people were shot in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Among those shot over the weekend were two 11-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman.

Those shootings followed the deadly shooting of seven-year-old Zamar Jones, who was killed while playing out front of his home in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner are expected to speak during the hearings.

