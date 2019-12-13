Philadelphia city council passes bill banning single-use plastic bags

article

Philadelphia city council passed a bill Thursday that will ban retailers from giving customers single-use plastic bags and non-recyclable paper bags.

Bill No. 190610-A was introduced in June by Councilmember Mark Squilla in an effort to protect the environment. The ban will also include deliveries.

“Today’s passage of my ‘Bring Your Own bag’ legislation is historic for the City of Philadelphia,” Councilmember Squilla said. “It has been a long process and I am pleased to do my part to improve the environment for generations of Philadelphians to come. We need to stop being a disposable society and strive to become a re-useable society.”

Squilla added, “I know more work is needed to ensure retailers, large and small, have low-cost options for their customers, that will reduce litter and waste in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods."

