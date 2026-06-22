Philadelphia DA to announce charges against 2 pastors in child abuse case

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce charges against two local pastors for alleged sexual abuse and exploitation involving minors. The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in Philadelphia. Victim support resources will be discussed by the District Attorney’s Office and an external advocacy partner.



District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Family Violence & Sexual Assault Unit plan to announce charges against two local pastors for alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of minors in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The District Attorney’s Office says the charges involve two local clergy members accused of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors in Philadelphia.

The announcement will take place at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The event will be live-streamed.

Victim support and advocacy resources

The District Attorney’s Office and the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence (WOAR) will provide information about victim support resources during the event.

The event aims to inform the public about available support for victims and the steps being taken by authorities.

What we don't know:

The names of the pastors and other specific details of the allegations have not yet been released, but may be mentioned during the press conference Tuesday morning.