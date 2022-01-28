Philadelphia declares snow emergency with nor'easter approaching

article

The City of Philadelphia has announced that a snow emergency will be in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Friday evening as a nor'easter is forecasted to bring several inches of snow to the region.

The emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off of snow emergency routes for plowing purposes.

Streets Department crews will be fully deployed to respond to the snow, mobilizing over 400 pieces of equipment. Snow emergency routes, primary roads, and secondary roads will be serviced first to allow for safe passage, city officials say.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time and maintain safe following distances. Residents were also reminded to clear a three-foot wide path on sidewalks within six hours of the end of the storm, and to keep fire hydrants and street sewers clear.

Philadelphia has been one of the toughest areas for forecasters when it comes to predicting snow totals as a sharp cutoff is expected between light and heavy snow. Parts of the city are expected to see at least four inches if the snowfall is light, but could see 7 or more inches depending on the storm's track.

