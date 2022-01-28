Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lancaster County

Philadelphia declares snow emergency with nor'easter approaching

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(File) 

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia has announced that a snow emergency will be in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Friday evening as a nor'easter is forecasted to bring several inches of snow to the region. 

The emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off of snow emergency routes for plowing purposes. 

Streets Department crews will be fully deployed to respond to the snow, mobilizing over 400 pieces of equipment. Snow emergency routes, primary roads, and secondary roads will be serviced first to allow for safe passage, city officials say. 

Snow Forecast: Nor'easter to bring several inches of snow to Delaware Valley Friday, Saturday
article

Snow Forecast: Nor'easter to bring several inches of snow to Delaware Valley Friday, Saturday

A powerful nor'easter could bring upwards of a foot of snow to parts of the Delaware Valley Friday night and Saturday. Most of the area is expected to see several inches of snow as the storm moves up the coast.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time and maintain safe following distances. Residents were also reminded to clear a three-foot wide path on sidewalks within six hours of the end of the storm, and to keep fire hydrants and street sewers clear. 

Philadelphia has been one of the toughest areas for forecasters when it comes to predicting snow totals as a sharp cutoff is expected between light and heavy snow. Parts of the city are expected to see at least four inches if the snowfall is light, but could see 7 or more inches depending on the storm's track. 

For more information on the snow emergency, click here.

___

RELATED HEADLINES: 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter