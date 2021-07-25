Philadelphia Eagles add CB Steven Nelson on 1-year deal

article

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their secondary on Sunday by signing veteran cornerback Steven Nelson to a 1-year contract.

Nelson, 28, played his last two seasons with the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended 2020 with three interceptions and 43 solo tackles in 15 games.

Drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Oregon State, Nelson has amassed 52 pass deflections and nearly 300 tackles in his career.

Nelson joins a secondary lead by fellow veteran Darius Slay, who came to Philadelphia last season after spending his entire career in Detroit.

The Eagles open up their preseason schedule on Aug. 12 with a 7:30 p.m. match-up against Nelson's former team.

