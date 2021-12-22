Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

article

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt ill Wednesday morning.

"I'm feeling okay, I'm feeling a little bit better now which is good," Sirianni told reporters.

He said he'll attend meetings virtually for the rest of the week. The team did not share Sirianni's vaccination status.

Passing Game Coordinator Kevin Patullo will handle the play-calling in Sirianni is unable to coach Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Sirianni said running backs coach Jemal Singleton will also contribute.

