Philadelphia Eagles hold annual high school football showdown in Delco

The Brief This year’s game features Strath Haven and Marple Newtown High School football teams. The event included a drumline, Eagles cheerleaders and marching bands. Former Eagles players attended the event to meet fans.



The Philadelphia Eagles have the town of Wallingford and other Delaware County communities, went wild Friday night for the birds' annual high school football showdown.

They hold one every year highlighting schools in the tri-state area to recognize young athletes.

What they're saying:

"I think it's really neat. Them getting out in the community. I think it is really cool," said Ken Burns who came out with his two kids.

The Eagles rolled out the green carpet for a true fan experience.

It included photo ops, Eagles cheerleaders and drumlines before kick-off.

Former players drew a long line for a meet and greet.

Matt Cohen and his family did not mind the wait.

"We're getting Jason Avant's autograph on the towel here and I believe that's Todd Herremans. He was a beast in his day too," said Cohen. He came out with his wife Aleine, daughter Avery, son Porter and friends.

"Local community flavor. It is great to be out here with the family. Friday night lights. We are here for it," said Cohen.

"It's really exciting. It is a really big deal for a small town," said Aleine Cohen.

The game is a big stage for the high school teams.

"My kids are really excited to be here," said Kate Barecchia who worked a fundraising booth while her kids were on the field.

"My daughter Bella is a cheerleader. This is her third year on the team and my son Joey is the ballboy for the football team," she said.

Without a doubt, the Philadelphia Eagles scored a touchdown with communities by giving back to the youth with this event.

"Go birds!" screamed a group of kids.