Philadelphia Eagles host pitch competition to help students gain business experience
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles and a local bank hosted a Business Pitch competition at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday.
Five high school teams from the region pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges, including the Birds Avonte Maddox.
The pitch competition is a part of what’s called the Entrepreneur’s Game Plan program, that helps students gain skills to develop small businesses.
The first place winners developed a paddle ball game.
"We had a great time with the kids," said Peggy Leimkuhler, Firstrust Bank C.O.O. "All did a fantastic job and we’re really excited to see what they’re going to do in the future."
The first place winners got $25,000, the second place winners received $1,000 and third place got $500.
All students finalists received special gifts from Firstrust Bank and from the Eagles.