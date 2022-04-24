Philadelphia Eagles host pitch competition to help students gain business experience

The Philadelphia Eagles and a local bank hosted a Business Pitch competition at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday.

Five high school teams from the region pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges, including the Birds Avonte Maddox.

The pitch competition is a part of what’s called the Entrepreneur’s Game Plan program, that helps students gain skills to develop small businesses.

The first place winners developed a paddle ball game.

"We had a great time with the kids," said Peggy Leimkuhler, Firstrust Bank C.O.O. "All did a fantastic job and we’re really excited to see what they’re going to do in the future."

The first place winners got $25,000, the second place winners received $1,000 and third place got $500.

Advertisement

All students finalists received special gifts from Firstrust Bank and from the Eagles.