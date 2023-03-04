Philadelphia Eagles WR Zach Pascal robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

article

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, and Prince George's County native, Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Friday morning.

According to Prince George's County Police, the robbery happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 5300 block of Manor Park Drive

Investigators say two suspects approached Pascal at that location and demanded he hand over his property while pointing a gun at him.

Police did not indicate what items were stolen from Pascal.

According to police, Pascal was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

In a statement, the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed Pascal was the victim in the case, and said he is doing "fine."

You can read the full statement from the team below:

"The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine."

Investigators have not released a lookout for the suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Pascal, who wears number 3 for the Eagles, attended Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro before going on to start at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

He entered the NFL with the Washington Redskins as undrafted free agent in 2017, before moving on to have four productive seasons with the Indianapolis Colts starting in 2018. He joined the Eagles in 2022 and became a viable part of the team's passing attack as he helped the team make to Super Bowl LVII in February.