Philadelphia expands indoor dining capacities, outdoor table, allow indoor catered events seating May 7

Philadelphia officials have announced a further expansion of indoor dining in the city as reported COVID-19 case numbers fall and vaccination progress continues.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that indoor restaurants can expand to 50% capacity, effective May 7.

Should restaurants meet the city's ventilation standards, they can expand to 75% capacity.

In addition to increased capacity, the number of people permitted per table will also be expanded from four to six, and tables can be made up of people from different households.

The outdoor dining table maximum will be raised to 10 people, which is an increase from the previous limit of 6.

Tuesday's announcements also included the resumption of indoor catered events at 25% capacity with a maximum of 75 people. If the case count continues to fall, on May 21 the city may increase the cap to 150.

Currently, restaurants in Philadelphia are limited to 25% indoor capacity unless they have met enhanced ventilation standards criteria, which allow indoor dining rooms to fill to 50% capacity. Table sizes have also been capped at four people from the same household.

Dr. Farley insisted Tuesday that if case counts continue to drop, more changes will be coming to capacity limits.

Officials are strongly encouraging people looking to take advantage of the new expansions to get vaccinated first.

