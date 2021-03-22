Philadelphia expands vaccine eligibility within phase 1B, announces new mass vaccination site
PHILADELPHIA - More people in Philadelphia are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.
Now included in Phase 1B, members of the clergy, people with intellectual disabilities, and anyone who takes immune-suppressing medications.
The city is also announcing a site for a sixth mass vaccination clinic.
City officials including Mayor Kenney will be at the Edward O'Malley Athletic Association in South Philadelphia.
The health department has committed to city-run clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people each per day.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube