Philadelphia expands vaccine eligibility within phase 1B, announces new mass vaccination site

PHILADELPHIA - More people in Philadelphia are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday. 

Now included in Phase 1B, members of the clergy, people with intellectual disabilities, and anyone who takes immune-suppressing medications.

The city is also announcing a site for a sixth mass vaccination clinic. 

City officials including Mayor Kenney will be at the Edward O'Malley Athletic Association in South Philadelphia. 

The health department has committed to city-run clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people each per day. 

