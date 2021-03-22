Philadelphia expands vaccine eligibility within phase 1B, announces new mass vaccination site

More people in Philadelphia are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.

Now included in Phase 1B, members of the clergy, people with intellectual disabilities, and anyone who takes immune-suppressing medications.

The city is also announcing a site for a sixth mass vaccination clinic.

City officials including Mayor Kenney will be at the Edward O'Malley Athletic Association in South Philadelphia.

The health department has committed to city-run clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people each per day.

