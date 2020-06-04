Philadelphia extends curfew for sixth straight night

article

Philadelphia leaders have set an 8 p.m. curfew Thursday which will expire at 6 a.m Friday in the wake of violent protests and looting over the last several days.

Consistent with the curfew over the past five days, residents are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work or to seek medical attention or help from police.

Much of the center of the city remains closed off except to residents and business owners as well as those providing or receiving essential services.

While peaceful protests have remained, most of the violence and looting the city experienced over the weekend has subsided. Like many cities across the country, Philadelphia saw peaceful demonstrations honor of George Floyd divulge into violence, rioting and looting.

RELATED

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP