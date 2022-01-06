Philadelphia fire: Community rallies around family members of rowhome fire victims

A vigil was held Thursday for the victims of a devastating fire at a rowhome in Fairmount that claimed the lives of 12 people, including eight children.

Family members and neighbors gathered outside Bache Martin Elementary School to hold candles and release balloons into the sky. Andrea Underwood, a family member, punctuated the night by sharing the generational impact the fire had.

"Our relative, Vanessa McDonald, lost her three daughters. She also lost nine grandchildren in the fire," Underwood said. Two of their loved ones managed to escape the fire.

Authorities have not said what sparked the fire that erupted on the second-floor of a Philadelphia Housing Authority duplex on North 23rd Street Wednesday morning.

Family members say the victims ranged in age from 33-year-old to 1-year-old. They also say two of the victims were sisters, ages 33 and 30, and that both of them were mothers. The sisters each had multiple children, but it's unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died.

Two other victims, including a child, were taken to area hospitals and listed in critical, but stable condition. Several others were able to safely evacuate the home, according to fire officials.

In the aftermath of one of the deadliest residential fires in recent years, investigators have said that the home did not have operational smoke detectors. The Philadelphia Housing Authority said that during the most recent inspection in May of 2021, all of the smoke detectors in the property were found to have been in working order.

Investigators on Thursday toiled with the possibility that the fire may have been started when a 5-year-old child was playing with a lighter and lit the Christmas tree on fire.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims and neighbors alike are still trying to cope with the incredible loss of life.

"The school sent out a message that this was happening, so we wanted to show our support for the community," said Amanda Robinson who brought along her 5-year-old son Oscar to the vigil.

"I think everyone is kind of feeling pretty shaken so it's nice to kind of be with others," Robinson said.

A GoFundMe Page has been established "to assist the parents/grandparents with final arrangements." The online fundraiser says leftover donations will go to resources for the two survivors.

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia has also set up a fund to provide assistance to the families impacted by the fire. Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so here.

