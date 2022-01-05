Philadelphia fire: Family shares photos of children killed in devastating row home fire

Gut-wrenching photos show a group of children who family members say died in Wednesday's devastating row home fire in Fairmount that claimed the lives of a dozen people.

Authorities have not identified the eight children and four adults who died when the second floor of a Philadelphia Housing Authority row home went up in flames around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"I really don't know how, I'm zoned out a little bit here and there, but other than that you've gotta stay strong for the family," said Qaadira Purifoy, a relative of the victims.

Fire officials said the three-story row home, which had been converted into a duplex, was equipped with four smoke detectors. Officials say none of the four were operational.

Family members shared photos of children killed in Wednesday's devastating fire in Fairmount.

During the firefight, crews found that there had been multiple fatalities. They later confirmed that 12 people had died in the fire and two victims were taken to nearby hospitals in critical but stable condition.

Eight others were able to safely get out of the home on their own.

"My sisters and my nieces and my nephews are gone, they are deceased, they are never coming back," a family member told FOX 29.

Authorities say 26 people were living inside the property at the time of the fire. When asked if that was an appropriate number for that particular property, they replied that it was not.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday morning, as he called for prayers. "Losing so many kids is just devastating."

