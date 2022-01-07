Philadelphia fire: Investigation, mourning continues in wake of deadly Fairmount rowhome fire
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators clad in white sifted through darkened debris near the Fairmount rowhome where 12 died on Wednesday.
A block away the Robinson family huddled against the biting cold as they held a prayer vigil for Howard Robinson and his family.
The Robinsons say that Howard, his fiancé Rosalee McDonald and their children, all died in the fast-moving fire that claimed eight children.
The Philadelphia District Attorney has filed court documents seeking a search warrant indicating a 5-year-old playing with a lighter may have ignited a Christmas tree setting off the inferno. There has been no official cause of the fire released and investigators say it could take weeks.
The 3-story brick home, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, was supposed to have 20 people living inside the 2 apartments according to the head of the agency. But fire investigators later discovered that 26 people were actually living inside the home.
Fire investigators say the four smoke detectors in the apartment did not work in the early morning fire. The Housing Authority reports, in its most recent inspection in May 2021, all detectors were operating.
