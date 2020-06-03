Philadelphia firefighter dies after battling coronavirus

A Philadelphia firefighter has reportedly died after battling the novel coronavirus.

Eric Gore, a firefighter with Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill, passed away at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the department, Gore's brother, Lamont, is also a Philadelphia firefighter.

Despite the recent social turmoil in Philadelphia, coronavirus is still indiscriminately impacting the community. As of this writing, there have been nearly 73,000 cases statewide and more than 5,600 deaths.

Philadelphia alone have grappled with over 18,000 cases of the novel virus.

