Philadelphia firefighter severely injured in ladder fall gets invitation to perform at NJ music festival

article

A Philadelphia firefighter who was severely injured after a fall from a ladder is now getting his big break in the music industry.

Firefighter Randy Ballinger, 35, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after falling 25 feet from a ladder while responding to a fire in a two-story rowhome on South Paxton Street in February.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken pelvis, a compound ankle fracture and multiple bone fractures in his legs.

Although he is expected to make a full recovery, he must use a wheelchair for movement due to his injuries. A GoFundMe account organized by his loved ones has raised thousands to help with his medical bills and to make his home wheelchair accessible.

Related article

As his recovery continues, he's getting a big break that could change his future.

Ballinger plays bass guitar in the band Jersey Calling, a group he is in with four lifelong friends.

The group performs in and around South Jersey, but now they're taking their music to an Atlantic City music festival.

Live Nation Northeast CEO Geoff Gordon invited Ballinger and Jersey Calling to perform at the Adjacent Music Festival during Memorial Day weekend.

Jersey Calling will open the festival on Saturday ahead of the weekend with blink-182 and Paramore as headliners.

"This is a dream come true," Ballinger said. "This unreal opportunity to open the Adjacent Music Festival is giving me plenty of motivation to accelerate my recovery. This is the inspiration I need to keep going. I am going to deliver my best performance."

In honor of Ballinger and his service, first responders will be able to get discounted tickets to the festival for $99 a day using the code JERSEY.

More details about the music festival can be found here.