Philadelphia Flower Show: Everything you need to know about the nation's largest horticultural event

The Pennsylvania Convention Center will transform this weekend into a lush garden of vibrant flowers and thriving plant life as the Philadelphia Flower Show returns.

This year's flower show will conceptualize the Gardens of Tomorrow theme to dazzle visitors who will come from near and far to marvel at the horticultural creations.

The nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event and fundraiser will also include vendors, competitions, and gardening seminars from top professionals.

Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Flower Show:

When is the Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower Show begins March 1st and runs until March 9th.

The event space will be open to ticket holders from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The flower show will close at 6 p.m. on its final day.

Where can I get tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show?

Tickets can be purchased on the Philadelphia Horticultural Society's Flower Show website.

General admission: $49.99

Students (ages 18-24): $30.00

Child (ages 5-17): $25.00

Those who plan on visiting the flower show between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. can purchase a discounted Twilight Ticket for $39.99.

Early morning tickets that feature a guided tour around the flower show are available for $125 each.

Other ticket packages, including the Flora Frolic Pass, are also available for purchase.

What is this year's Philadelphia Flower Show theme?

This year's flower show theme is Gardens of Tomorrow.

"The theme, Gardens of Tomorrow, invites you to explore the future through the eyes of visionary designers, expert gardeners, and passionate green enthusiasts as they merge nature's brilliance with human ingenuity," the Philadelphia Horticultural Society said.