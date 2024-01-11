Philadelphia forecast: Another round of heavy rain, strong winds on the move Friday night

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia forecast: Another round of heavy rain, strong winds on the move Friday night

Updated January 12, 2024 5:53PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Friday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Friday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A rain system with the potential for flooding will move in during the dinner hours Friday and for anyone out and about Friday evening, expect to be impacted by rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the entire region. While an inch of rain is anticipated, it will fall over a short period of time and the ground is already saturated from Tuesday’s storm, as well as heavy rain that fell in December.

Friday night should see the rain move in and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s by Saturday daybreak, before dropping throughout the rest of the day.

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Thursday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Thursday forecast.

The rain has the potential to be intense late Friday night and early Saturday, before exiting the region by daybreak.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for damaging wind gusts reaching tropical storm force at 40 to 50 mph Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday will be cold, but calm, ahead of the next storm system expected to move into the area with measurable snow possibly Tuesday.

