Philadelphia snow forecast: Potential snow to impact region Monday, Tuesday

article

Snow is in the forecast again, as a system with the potential for inches of snow is on the horizon for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday.

As the Delaware Valley continues to clean up from Tuesday's storm, another system will soon be on the move to the region.

It’s unclear when the snow would start, though the timing so far is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Some future radars bring the storm in Monday afternoon, while others hold off until Monday night or Tuesday in the daytime.

We'll have a couple of days of cold air in place, on the heels of highs in the 30s. This foundation of cold air sets us up well for snow.

While some of the future radars the FOX 29 Weather Authority uses to forecast bring rain in, transitioning to snow, most start with snow, which makes more sense given the days of cold air.

If we're all snow from this storm, you'll need to get the shovel out.

Related article

The timing and type of storm will become more clear as we inch closer to the weekend. That's when the storm hits the West Coast, which will help the weather models agree on conditions. It isn't clear if this could be an event to break Philadelphia's slowness streak.

The FOX 29 Weather Team will keep you updated with the most accurate information as we follow all the trends in the meantime.