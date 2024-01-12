Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia snow forecast: Measurable snow possible for Delaware Valley next week

Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Friday morning update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Friday morning forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Forecasters are monitoring a possible winter storm that some models believe could dump several inches of snow in parts of the Delaware Valley. 

The National Weather Service on Friday said there's a 40-60% chance of 2 inches or more of snowfall for most of our region next Tuesday into Wednesday.

The possibility of greater than 6 inches of powder is far less likely, according to the weather service, but not totally out of the question at 20-40%. 

Some models used by FOX 29's Weather Authority predict the snowstorm will actually be more of a rainstorm as it nears our area from the west early next week. 

If the storm does bring snow, however, it will threaten to break Philadelphia's two-year snowless drought

The timing and type of storm that we'll see will likely become clearer over the weekend as forecast models get a better idea about the path of the potential storm.

Stay with FOX 29's Weather Authority for the latest updates.