Philadelphia forecast: Another round of heavy rain, strong winds on the way Friday

A rain system with the potential for flooding will move in during the dinner hours Friday and for anyone out and about Friday evening, expect to be impacted by rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the entire region. While an inch of rain is anticipated, it will fall over a short period of time and the ground is already saturated from Tuesday’s storm, as well as heavy rain that fell in December.

Friday should start in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds throughout the day, culminating in rain beginning to fall in the dinner hour.

Temps will rise throughout Friday, reaching an early Saturday morning high of about 56 degrees, before dropping Saturday throughout the day.

The rain has the potential to be intense late Friday night and early Saturday, before exiting the region by daybreak.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for damaging wind gusts reaching tropical storm force at 40 to 50 mph Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday will be cold, but calm, ahead of the next storm system expected to move into the area with snow possibly Monday or Tuesday.