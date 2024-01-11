Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia forecast: Another round of heavy rain, strong winds on the way Friday

Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Heavy rain, strong winds on the way Friday into Saturday

PHILADELPHIA - A rain system with the potential for flooding will move in during the dinner hours Friday and for anyone out and about Friday evening, expect to be impacted by rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the entire region. While an inch of rain is anticipated, it will fall over a short period of time and the ground is already saturated from Tuesday’s storm, as well as heavy rain that fell in December.

Friday should start in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds throughout the day, culminating in rain beginning to fall in the dinner hour.

Temps will rise throughout Friday, reaching an early Saturday morning high of about 56 degrees, before dropping Saturday throughout the day.

The rain has the potential to be intense late Friday night and early Saturday, before exiting the region by daybreak.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for damaging wind gusts reaching tropical storm force at 40 to 50 mph Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday will be cold, but calm, ahead of the next storm system expected to move into the area with snow possibly Monday or Tuesday.