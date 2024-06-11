Philadelphia graduation guide: dates, locations, speakers
PHILADELPHIA - The School District Philadelphia's high school graduation school is in full swing, and schools are hosting ceremonies throughout the week. FOX 29 has your complete guide to the upcoming graduations you won't want to miss.
Tuesday, June 11
- South Philadelphia, South Philadelphia High School, 2101 Broad St., 11 a.m.
Wednesday, June 12
George Washington Carver Engineering & Science, Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., 9 a.m.
- Speaker: Dr. Marc Lamont-Hill, professor and TV Host
- Hill-Freedman Academy, Germantown Supersite, 1100-1198 E Sedgwick St, 9 a.m.Speaker: Councilmember Anthony Phillips
- Frankford, Frankford War Memorial Stadium, 1052-1098 Dyre St, 9 a.m.
- Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln High School Football Field, 3201 Ryan Ave., 9:30 a.m.Speaker: Shavonne McMilan, Principal at Vaux BPHS
- Central, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.
- Martin L. King, New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, 7500 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.Speakers: Rev. Dr. Allyn Waller & Dr. Malika Savoy
- Julia R. Masterman, Masterman School, 1699 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.
- Northeast, Northeast High School Supersite, 1601 Cottman Ave, 10 a.m.
- Strawberry Mansion, Strawberry Mansion Auditorium, 3313 Ridge Ave., 10 a.m.
- Swenson Arts/Tech, Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave., 10 a.m.
- Widener Memorial School, Widener Auditorium, 1450 W Olney Ave, 10 a.m.
- Thomas A. Edison, Home Field, 151 W Luzerne St., 10 a.m.
- Walter B. Saul, The Dell, 2400 Starberry Mansion Dr., 10 a.m. Christa Barfield, Founder & CEO, FarmerJawn
- Jules E. Mastbaum, Penns Landing Cateres, 1301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., 10 a.m.Speaker: Javier Suarez, VP Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- West Philadelphia, West Philadelphia High School Auditorium, 4801 Spruce St, 10 a.m.Pastor Mitchell, Salem Baptist Church
- High School of the Future, High School of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., 10 a.m. Speaker: Dr. Jamella Fagan (Class of 2016)
- Benjamin Franklin, Benjamin Franklin High School, 550 N Broad St., 10 a.m.
- John Bartram, John Bartram High School Auditorium, 2401 S. 67th St, 10 a.m.Speaker: Maxwell Akuamoah-Boateng - Director of Operations, Community Schools
- George Washington, George Washington High School Stadium, 10175 Bustleton Ave, 10 a.m.Stan Middleman, President, Freedom Mortgage
- Creative and Performing Arts, Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., 12 p.m.Speaker: Joshua Wilder Class of 2008
- Parkway Center City Middle College, CCP Campus, 1700 Spring Garden St., 1 p.m.Speaker: Dr. Anh Nguyen, former principal
- Randolph Technical, West Philadelphia High School Auditorium, 4801 Spruce St, 1 p.m.
- Parkway Northwest, LaSalle University Founders’ Hall, 1 p.m.Speaker: Sharahn Santana, SDP
- Horace Furness, Sheet Metal Worker Union, 1301 S Columbus Blvd., 1:30 p.m.Speaker: Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad
- Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, SLA Beeber, 5925 Malvern Ave., 2 p.m.Gabby Culbreath, OST Coach
- The LINC, The LINC Auditorium, 122 W Erie Ave., 2 p.m.
- Academy at Palumbo, The MET, 858 N Broad St, 3 p.m.
- Lankenau, Martin Luther King High School, 6100 Stenton Ave, 3 p.m.Speaker: State Representative Tarik Khan
- Philadelphia Learning Academy North and West, Strawberry Mansion High School, 3133 Ridge Ave, 3 p.m.
- Girard Academic Music Program, GAMP School Auditorium, 2136 Ritner St., 4 p.m.Speaker: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagle
- Kensington Health Sciences Academy, Independence Seaport Museum, 311 S Christopher Columbus, 4 p.m.
- Kensington Creative and Performing Arts, Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., 4 p.m.Speaker: State Representative Jordan Harris
- Motivation, Motivation High School, 5900 Baltimore Ave., 4 p.m.State Representative Joanna McClinton
- Science Leadership Academy, SLA/Ben Franklin Auditorium, 550 N Broad St., 4 p.m.Speaker: Jason Greene (Class of 2013)
- Penn Treaty, High School of the Future Auditorium, 4021 Parkside Ave., 4 p.m.Speaker: Dr. Nyshawana Francis Thompson, SDP
- Arts Academy at Rush, Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave, 5 p.m.
- Paul Robeson, The Dell, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., 5 p.m.Speaker: Mr. Richard Gordon, SDP
- Samuel S. Fels, Fels High School – Gym, 5500 Langdon St., 5:30 p.m.
- William L. Sayre, Sayre High School, 5800 Walnut St., 6 p.m.Speaker: Unique Stevens, alum
- Constitution, Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 13
- Murrell Dobbins, Deliverance Evangelist Church, 2001 W Lehigh Ave, 9 a.m.
- Olney, The MET, 858 N Borad St., 10 a.m.Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education
- Philadelphia HS for Girls, Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St., 10 a.m.
- Roxborough, Roxborough Stadium, 6498 Ridge Ave, 10 a.m. Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
- The Workshop School, High School of the Future Auditorium, 4021 Parkside Ave., 10 a.m.
- Building 21, Independence Seaport Museum, 311 S Christopher Columbus, 11 a.m.Kevin Gold, founder, All the Kings Men
- Vaux Big Picture, High School of the Future Auditorium, 4021 Parkside Ave., 1 p.m.Speaker: Dr. Michael Bernard Gibson
- William W. Bodine, Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., 1:30 p.m. Speaker: Christopher Banks, Mayor Mount Holley, NJ, Class of 1993
- Philadelphia Military Academy, High School of the Future Auditorium, 4021 Parkside Ave., 5 p.m.
- Overbrook, The Dell Music Center 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., 5 p.m.Speaker: Dr. Kahlila Johnson, former principal
Friday, June 14
- Franklin Learning Center, Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.
- Philadelphia Virtual Academy, Benjamin Franklin High School, 550 N. Broad St., 12 p.m Speaker: Michael Robinson, Temple Fox School of Business
- Parkway West, West Philadelphia High School Auditorium, 4801 Spruce St, 1 p.m.Speaker: Mr. Michael Nelson
- The U School, High School of the Future Auditorium, 4021 Parkside Ave., 2:30 p.m.