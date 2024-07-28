Philadelphia gun violence: Activists, survivors, challenge city leaders to create safer neighborhoods

Community organizers and crime survivors gathered in Philadelphia to discuss how to keep Philly’s neighborhoods safer.

Vice President of the Alliance for Safety and Justice, Aswad Thomas, stated, "We see that there are huge gaps that exist in helping people who experienced crime and violence access the support and services that they need."

Advocating for a victim’s right to heal, the Alliance for Safety and Justice has many missions, including bringing Philly leaders together to find ways to help communities heal and recover from violence. And, in the room full of survivors, Thomas rallies support for new policies, change and a march on Washington.

"What we do know is that many of the victims, over the years, who have lost loved ones to homicide or survived shootings or even witnessed shootings, don’t have places to go in their community to get victim services. To get mental health support," Thomas continued.

Yolanda Jennings is a survivor of domestic violence and she lost her cousin and sister to domestic violence, as well. She says more needs to be done. "You know, I got through it," she says. "Together we can get through this, too. When survivors speak, change happens."

Survivors live through different kinds of trauma and the advocates hope that by banding together, they can reach those who are struggling.

Reverend Leroy West, with Central Philadelphia Parents of Murdered Children, said, "People feel alone. They feel all alone. They feel nobody cares and we do."

Reverend West lost his daughter to a serial murderer and rapist. He wants to help others who have suffered. "When you pull the trigger and you kill someone, you are not just killing that person you are killing their family."

For more information on the Alliance for Safety and Justice March on Washington, visit their website.