Mayfair hazmat: Man dies, woman and baby taken to hospital after exposure to 'white powdery substance'

The Philadelphia Fire and Police Departments responded to a home in Philadelphia for a hazmat situation believed to be caused by drugs.

Authorities say around 10:35 a.m. on Friday, the fire department responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the basement of a property on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street.

Police say the man, who has not yet been identified, and the basement were covered in a white powdery substance.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene and police were called in, according to officials.

Fire and police officials held a press conference at the scene on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old baby were transported Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for medical treatment due to exposure to the substance. The woman became unresponsive while being treated by fire department medics on scene, and Narcan was used to revive her, officials say.

Authorities say one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment as a precaution while other first responders were decontaminated.

Officials say preliminary information indicates the substance was likely fentanyl, but an official identification has not yet been given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.