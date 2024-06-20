Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Philadelphia heat: Summer begins dangerously hot as city activates resources to help residents

By
Published  June 20, 2024 5:57pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia declares heat emergency, activating resources for residents to remain cool

As summer begins with extreme heat, the City of Philadelphia declares a Heat Health Emergency, activating a number of resources to help residents stay cool.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is welcoming summer with a hot bang.

"It’s the first day of summer and it gave us a hot one. It’s extreme heat," stated Charlotte Merrick, Communications Director for Philadelphia Parks and Rec.

With the extreme heat index values, the city’s interim health commissioner declared a Heat Health Emergency, in effect through Sunday. That declaration activates the city’s emergency heat programs with cooling centers and extended hours.

"We have 17 cooling centers around the city. They’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday," Merrick explained. "That’s a little different for rec centers that aren’t normally open on the weekends."

People are taking full advantage of the opportunity to stay cool in the oppressive temperatures, like at the East Passyunk Recreation Center, where parents are bringing kids to cool off.

Signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Be prepared for the extreme heat while you are outdoors by watching out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"They are having a wonderful time," Makedda Byrd, with Colorful Crayons for Autism, said. "what kids doesn’t love sprinklers in the summertime? Playing in water is so fun and a good exercise for children. It really is."

She continued, "We know that small children and older adults are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, so it’s really important to have these free sites where you can come and take care of yourself and get out of the heat."

If you're in Philadelphia, cool off at one of several public pools opening this week.

For more tips to stay cool, including finding cooling centers, visit FOX 29's Staying Cool during this Heat Wave page, here.