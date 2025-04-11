Philadelphia weather: Showers will washout part of the weekend, sunny stretch ahead

The Brief Friday will be a washout with periods of rain that will last into the first half of the day on Saturday. Showers are expected to end on Saturday afternoon, leading to a dry Sunday with warmer temps. A sunny stretch is on tap for the week ahead.



A swirling system of rain will spin up the East Coast on Friday, bringing showers and gusty wind that will spoil part of the weekend in Philadelphia.

Forecasters expect periods of rain on Friday to continue overnight and into Saturday, before clearing the region sometime in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will lessen during the second half of Saturday, leading to a partly sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures.

What we know:

A rainy Friday morning will set the stage for the next two days of dreary showers and periods of gusty winds in Philadelphia.

Periods of rain will last throughout the day on Friday and overnight into Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Forecasters expect the rain to end sometime on Saturday afternoon, leading to less clouds as the system moves north.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday with periods of sunshine,

What's next:

After a stretch of rainy and cold weather days, conditions will start to take a turn on Monday.

Forecasters expect Monday to be mostly sunny with highs stretching into the 70s.

Sunshine will continue into the middle of the week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.