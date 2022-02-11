Philadelphia high school offers students hands-on farming classes

At The Saul High School traditional learning is only the beginning, students also have the opportunity to participate in real-life farming.

"This is a dairy science class at Saul High School, it’s an Animal Science Class. We’ve been doing this for 50 or 60 years where we produce our milk, and then it’s been shipped to Land O'Lakes," said Jane Arbasak, Farm Manager with Saul High School.

Enejha Dozier is a Senior at Saul High School and said this unique program helped fuel her passion.

"Yes, it definitely did, for the better. Who in Philadelphia would know there’s a farm here, ya know!? You get to be hands on learning which I love," said Dozier.

Senior Arisbel Baldez, who was recently accepted into Cornell University to study animal science said every student should experience this program.

"It’s something that I feel like a lot of people need exposure to. Knowing that it’s in Philadelphia, where they are living at, they definitely need to know that agriculture is a thing and they need a lot more exposure about it."

Some of the milk that students gather will be used to make other products like cheese.

Aiyana Bradley, another Senior student at Saul High School, said she was a little apprehensive at first but now she loves it.

"It’s weird because I never knew there was a school like this I never knew there was a class like this, so doing it for the first time…I never knew I could work with animals, but I like it!"

