Philadelphia hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses from HUP, CHOP and UPenn police

The Homewood Suites by Hilton in University City is offering free accommodations to HUP and CHOP doctors and nurses. They are also offering rooms to UPenn police officers.

"Some of these folks are working double shifts, triple shifts, whatever they are doing. What if they live an hour away, running home getting a couple hours of sleep and coming back in four hours later," David Adelman, CEO of Campus Apartments by Hilton, told FOX 29. "I couldn't imagine to be honest with you asking them to pay a dime knowing that how hard they're working."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Only 20 percent of the hotel at 41st and Walnut is occupied by paying guests and Adelman says their mortgage lender agreed to defer loan payments for 90 days after hearing their plan.

"We already had 10 plus people take advantage of it. We're hoping more do," Adelman explained. "I wanna keep my people working, keep them getting paid, and it just felt like it was the least I can do and campus apartments can do to help out people making a difference and saving lives."

Adelman also said 40 hotel employees are still on the job. The rooms will be available through April.

"We should all feel so fortunate we have world class health providers in our city. Let's all do what we can," Adelman said.

Advertisement

Free accommodations are based upon room availability and individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted. For information, please contact Homewood Suites by Hilton in University City at 215-382-1111 for more information.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP