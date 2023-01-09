Philadelphia Housing Authority to open wait list for first time in over a decade

For the first time in a dozen years, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening up its waiting list to help thousands find affordable places to live while providing incentives to landlords.

The city was able to reopen the waiting list after it helped about 55,000 eligible people find affordable housing over the last twelve years. It will open for a two-week period beginning on Jan. 23 through Feb. 5 and applicants must apply online.

The new waiting list will feature a lottery system that President and CEO of Philadelphia's Housing Authority said will "randomly select or generate a waiting list of 10,000 applicants."

In an effort to persuade more landlords to offer homes to Housing Choice Voucher Tenants (formerly Section 8), the Housing Authority is offering security deposit funds and money for repairs.

Landlord Paul Badger said the perks that come with the new streamlined way of finding people affordable housing "levels the playing field."

"They've streamlined the process - they've now included bonuses - and these are example to help level the playing field," Badger said. "If you have a choice between two tenants, it's much more level, much more even choice to decide between the two."