Philadelphia International Airport attempting record for 'Longest Line of Cheesesteaks'

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The Brief Philadelphia International Airport is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks." The attempt is taking place Tuesday between Terminals B and C. The cheesesteaks will be served to passengers following the attempt.



Philadelphia could be home to another cheesesteak title if all goes to plan at the airport on Tuesday!

What we know:

Philadelphia International Airport's PHL Food & Shops is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" on Tuesday, which is National Cheesesteak Day.

All PHL restaurants with cheesesteaks on the menu are teaming up to assemble a continuous line of authentic Philadelphia cheesteaks throughout the connector area between Terminals B and C. Those restaurants include Chickie’s & Pete’s, Geno’s Steaks, Jim’s South St. Famous Cheesesteaks, Passyunk Steaks, Tony Luke’s and more.

FOX 29 is live at the airport to catch the potential Guiness World Record line of cheesesteaks. You can watch LIVE on YouTube.

A representative from Guinness World Records will verify the final count and confirm whether the airport successfully set the record.

What you can do:

It's a good day to be traveling through PHL, because all those cheesesteaks will be served to passengers following the attempt. Any remaining cheesesteaks will be given to Philabundance.