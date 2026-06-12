Philadelphia issues Heat Health Emergency as pools, cooling centers open

The Brief Philadelphia is under a Heat Health Emergency and Code Red as humidity pushes temperatures to feel above 100 degrees. Outdoor pools and splash parks are opening across the region, with free access to help residents cool off. Cooling centers have extended hours and offer refreshments for those seeking relief.



The Philadelphia region is facing another record-breaking heat day, with humidity making it feel hotter than 100 degrees. The city has declared a Heat Health Emergency and Code Red, and residents are finding ways to stay cool as summer approaches.

Local perspective:

John B. Kelly Pool reopened for the season, marking one of the first signs of summer in the city. Sixty-three outdoor pools will be available this summer, with two opening today.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said, "Please stay hydrated, check on your neighbors, and take advantage of the cooling resources available across the city." A $35 million capital investment has been recently approved to benefit Parks & Recreation facilities, according to the mayor.

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Susan Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, said, "If you’re concerned about well I don’t have the funding to go to a pool or a facility where there’s a sprayground, everything that we offer is free here in Philadelphia. So please come out, don’t stay in your home if you’re uncomfortable."

At Dilworth Park’s splash park, families gathered to cool off, including Brooklynn, who said she was having "Infinity percent!" fun with her cousin.

Theresa Wilson of South Philadelphia said, "It feels like we’re in the peak of summer right now." She added, "This is the first full week off of school and he can run free and be silly and he’s not trekking water through the house."

The Bristol Township Senior Center is extending its hours to serve as a cooling center to help residents stay safe during the heat. Bonnie Worth, director of the center, said, "We do offer some beverages. We offer some snacks when they come in and just to relax and get cool."

The city has an interactive map of cooling sites on its website.

PA 211 also provides cooling center information by county online or by texting your zip code to 898-211.