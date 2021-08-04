Philadelphia launches phase two of street cleaning program

A warning that could save some money – pay attention to parking spaces and the signs to go with them. New signs are going up around Philadelphia telling people they have to move their cars.

"If you want your streets clean and it takes you to move your car for a couple of hours, then that’s what you gotta do," stated Jarvay Davis.

It’s called Phase Two of the Philadelphia Mechanical Street Sweeping program and it’s on the move in Philly neighborhoods.

Mayor Jim Kenney approved some $62 million in funding over five years to initiate the program. After going on hiatus last year, due to COVID, it’s now ready to tackle more streets.

Our streets are the backbone of communities all across our city. They are what connect the city and its neighborhoods where our children play," Mayor Jim Kenney explained.

During Phase One, the results of the program were:

Nearly 1,200 blocks cleaned

Almost 1,000 tons of debris cleaned

Over 13,000 miles covered

Most folks can agree that they don’t want to see things like trash on the ground, but folks also don’t like moving their cars. So, how will residents react?

"We paying taxes at the end of the day, at least we can see where our money is going. I mean, some of it. I don’t have a problem with it," remarked one resident.

Phase Two will include 14 areas, with four kicking off Monday.

Deputy Streets Commissioner Keith Warren added one important caveat – it won’t hurt the wallet, yet, if a car isn’t moved.

"The enforcement phase of the ticketing and moving your car has not yet begun. It will not begin for this season," Deputy Warren commented.

Residents may start to see No Parking signs in these areas soon:

Frankford: Bridge to Adams from Griscom Street to Torresdale Avenue

Germantown: Berkley to Chelten from Pulaski to Wakefield

Kensington: 2nd Street to Kensington from Tioga to Lehigh Avenue

Logan: Godfrey to Roosevelt Blvd from Broad to 5th Streets

Nicetown: Broad to Clarissa from Hunting Park Avenue to Windrim Street

Paschall: 58th to 70th from Greenway Avenue to Dicks Avenue

Point Breeze: Christian to McKean from Broad to 24th Streets

Port Richmond: Kensington to Aramingo from Tioga to Lehigh

West Fairhill: 5th to 13th Streets from Glenwood to Susquehanna

West Philly: Parkside to Girard Avenue from 52nd to 40th Streets

