Philadelphia LGBTQ+ activist Kendall Stephens charged in rape of two minor children: police

An LGBTQ+ activist in the Philadelphia community has been charged with raping two minors after previously being the victim of a violent assault in 2020, sources tell FOX 29.

Philadelphia police say Kendall Stephens, 37, was arrested Monday after an investigation into sexual assaults from September 2023.

She has been charged with two counts of Rape, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Corruption of Minors and related charges.

Stephens is the same woman who survived a brutal hate-crime in her Point Breeze home on August 24, 2020 in which the attacker, Tymesha Wearing pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy.

According to the DA, Wearing was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, with no parole eligibility until 18 months of home confinement, as well as 120 hours of community service, a letter of apology to Stephens, and completion of a court-monitored anger management program.

The details in the allegations against Stephens are developing as the investigation of the case is ongoing.

Bail for Stephens has been set at $500,000.

