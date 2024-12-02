Philadelphia makes historic youth sports, services investment aimed at preventing violence

Monday marked the series of investments that will total $3 million, which was part of the city’s budget, including more than $200,000 to support nine city youth football and cheerleading teams to ensure they can get to their national tournaments this month.

Carmen Lopez says she has been working two jobs, with one essentially fully dedicated to her 11-year-old son’s football expenses.

"I told my son this is your Christmas gift, I can’t afford to give you Christmas and take you to Nationals," says Lopez. "He chose Nationals, and whatever help we can get, we’d really appreciate it right now."

Lopez’ son, Lorenzo Garcia, plays for the Blackhawks Athletic Club. The organization says they are sending six youth football teams and three cheerleading teams to Florida for Nationals, which is more than 300 kids and coaches.

"That adds up to a lot," says Donald Richardson, the Executive Director. "I looked around and said I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but we have faith in ourselves, kids have time to do what they do and win, and we have to get behind them and make sure that they get rewarded."

Mayor Cherelle Parker says the funding will also include an investment in the city’s Youth Sports Fund, which will provide grants for organizations across the city, year-round, in every sport, to pay for things like coaching, equipment, and registration.

"We don’t want our young people worrying about whether or not they will have access to the opportunity to compete," she says.

Commissioner of the Parks & Recreation Department, Susan Slawson, says the funding is an investment in the city’s children.

"It’s about allowing opportunities for life lessons to be learned, to teach our youth defeat and strength, and teamwork, conflict resolution, disappointment, all lessons of resiliency, they will carry for a lifetime" she says.

Richardson says the donation may not fully cover their expenses, but it will be a big help, and a worthwhile investment.

"It’s a struggle, but it’s well worth it," says Lopez, who says she’s still fundraising for her son’s portion of the trip. "Anything to keep him out of trouble."

For more information on how to help the Blackhawks Athletic Club, call 215-232-3130.